Bengaluru, Dec 23: In two separate cases, the Yadgir district administration in Karnataka has ordered retransferment of property to parents from children as the latter failed to take care of the former.

The applications in this regard were submitted to the office of sub-registrar by Ravindranatha Hiremutt, a resident of Shiravala village in Shahpur taluk, and Shankramma Sabanna Udama from Dharmapura village in Gurumathakal taluk.

Ravindranatha claimed that his children did not bother to take care of him even after getting his 10.12 acres of land, while Shankramma contended that her four acres of land inherited by her children must be returned to her because her children have deserted her.

Shankramma stated that her four children, who stay in Mumbai and Hyderabad, don't care for her anymore.

After conducting inquiry to verify the claims made by the petitioners, the authorities returned the properties to aggrieved parents which were registered in the name of their children.

