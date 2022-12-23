Chennai, Dec 23: The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rains in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu on December 25 and 26.

It also predicted showers in coastal districts of the state including Chennai and neighbouring districts in the next 48 hours, due to a depression over the South Bay of Bengal. Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD Predicts Heavy Downpour in These Six Districts of TN on December 25.

The Met Department also said that with the depression forming over southwest Bay of Bengal, rains will be heavy on December 25 and 26. Cyclone Mandous: Tamil Nadu Fishermen From Karaikal Allowed To Venture Into Sea After 7 Days.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has also issued high-wave warnings, of waves as high as 2.5 m to 3.4 m along the coast of northern Tamil Nadu from Point Calimer to Pulicat.

