Mangaluru, May 02: Mangaluru was rocked by a brutal murder on Thursday evening as Bajrang Dal activist Suhas Shetty was hacked to death near Bajpe by unidentified assailants. The 34-year-old, who was out on bail, was the main accused in the 2022 murder of Mohammed Fazil—a killing believed to be in retaliation for BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru’s death. Thursday’s murder, which appeared to be meticulously planned, has raised fears of renewed communal unrest in the already sensitive coastal belt of Karnataka.

The incident occurred around 8:30 PM when Shetty was travelling in an Innova with his associates. Eyewitnesses say a fish-laden tempo deliberately rammed his vehicle, causing it to crash. Moments later, four armed men emerged from a Swift car and launched a ferocious assault. The assailants fled after the attack, which was caught on a bystander’s mobile phone and has since gone viral. Shortly after the killing, an Instagram post titled ‘Finish’ appeared on an account named Troll_mayadiaka, with the comment “Waiting for next wicket.” This post, along with earlier warnings from another Instagram page called Target Killer-03, is being scrutinised by police as evidence of a revenge conspiracy. Suhas Shetty Murder: Prohibitory Order Imposed in Mangaluru Amid Escalating Tension Following Murder of Hindutva Activist, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Who Was Suhas Shetty?

Suhas Shetty was a known Bajrang Dal activist and a central figure in the outfit’s cow protection unit. He had multiple criminal cases against him, including charges of murder and attempted murder. He was considered a prominent right-wing figure in Mangaluru and was the main accused in the high-profile Fazil murder case of 2022, for which he was granted bail in March 2024. Shetty was believed to have led the group that killed Fazil in a public attack, an incident seen as retaliation for the murder of BJP’s Praveen Nettaru. Karnataka Mob Lynching: Man Beaten to Death for Allegedly Shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ During Cricket Match in Mangaluru; 15 Arrested.

Why Is Mangaluru Tensed?

The murder has reignited communal fault lines in Mangaluru, especially in the volatile Dakshina Kannada district. Hindu organisations, including the VHP, have condemned the killing and called for a voluntary bandh on May 2. With fears of retaliatory violence, police have increased security across key areas. The incident, deeply symbolic and charged, is threatening to spiral into another cycle of communal unrest.

Authorities have urged citizens to maintain peace as investigations continue. With a chilling digital trail and a brutal execution in public, Suhas Shetty’s murder marks another dark chapter in the escalating cycle of revenge killings in Karnataka’s coastal region.

