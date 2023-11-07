Bengaluru, November 7: In a shocking incident, a teenager died by suicide after his parents asked him to avoid using his mobile phone much and focus on studies in Karnataka's Gauribidanur. The incident occurred on Sunday, November 5, in Chittavalahall village near Gauribidanur. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and a probe has been launched.

According to a report by the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Lokesh (15). On Sunday, the parents of the deceased intervened and told him not to waste too much time browsing on his mobile phone and instead concentrate on his studies. Following this, an argument broke out between them, and the boy left the house. He later hanged himself on a tree in the village. The deceased's father, a farmer by profession, said he wanted the boy to focus on academics instead of getting distracted by his phone. Karnataka Shocker: Failed Exam Twice, Engineering Student Dies by Suicide in Tumkur.

In another incident, a 20-year-old engineering student died by suicide in Tumkur district, Karnataka, after allegedly failing her examination twice. The victim was a second-year student aiming to clear the examination to be promoted to the third year of college. The incident occurred on October 26 inside the hostel room of the institute where she studied. Karnataka Shocker: Minor Girl Wrestler Dies By Suicide Inside Premises of Akhada In Davanagere District, Probe Underway.

A 22-year-old engineering student from Jalahalli in Bengaluru died by suicide, alleging harassment by private money lending apps. The deceased, Tejas Nair, was a mechanical engineering student in Yelahanka. Tejas had taken loans from various lending platforms, including one for his friend Mahesh. However, Mahesh failed to repay it, resulting in recovery agents subjecting Tejas to harassment. Unable to cope with the constant harassment, Tejas allegedly committed suicide.

