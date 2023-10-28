Bengaluru, October 28: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old engineering student died by suicide in Tumkur district, Karnataka, after allegedly failing her examination twice. The victim was a second-year student aiming to clear the examination to be promoted to the third year of college. The incident occurred inside the hostel room of the institute where she studied.

Speaking to India Today, Tumkur SP Ashok KV said that after the girl failed in her exam, she was granted a second attempt to clear the same. However, she failed in three subjects on her second attempt. The victim was found dead at around 3:30 pm on Thursday, October 26, by her roommates inside the hostel room of the institute where she studied. The hostel warden was immediately informed, and subsequently, the police were called. Karnataka Shocker: Live-In Couple Separated As Youth Dies by Suicide in Tamil Nadu, Family Members of Woman Arrested.

In another incident that rocked Karnataka, a 22-year-old engineering student from Jalahalli in Bengaluru died by suicide, alleging harassment by private money lending apps. The deceased, Tejas Nair, was a mechanical engineering student in Yelahanka. Tejas had taken loans from various lending platforms, including one for his friend Mahesh. However, Mahesh failed to repay it, resulting in recovery agents subjecting Tejas to harassment. Unable to cope with the constant harassment, Tejas allegedly committed suicide. Karnataka Shocker: Minor Girl Wrestler Dies By Suicide Inside Premises of Akhada In Davanagere District, Probe Underway.

The victim had borrowed around Rs 30,000, and with interest and late fee charges, the total amount to be repaid was around Rs 46,000. The family of the deceased lodged a complaint with the Jalahalli police station, alleging that money-lending apps were responsible for their son’s demise.

