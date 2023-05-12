Shivamogga, May 12: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hacked his wife mercilessly with a machete at their residence in Victoria Layout in Whitefield after she refused to leave Bengaluru. The shocking incident took place on May 7. The woman sustained severe injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital nearby, where she is undergoing treatment.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the victim was identified as Thayamma, 37, a housekeeping staffer with a private office. Reportedly, her husband, Veeresh, is an auto-rickshaw driver. He was making up his mind to leave Bengaluru and move back to his native place in Andhra Pradesh due to the high cost of living in the city. He expressed his desire to his wife, to which she refused. He started persuading her, but she turned him down, citing the children's education. Pune Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death in Hinjewadi After She Denies Him To Take Son to Native Place.

The reports said the accused visited his hometown a few months ago and took some gold jewellery. He returned to Bengaluru on May 7. Upon his return, Thayamma asked him about the gold, but he yelled at her for not joining him. On the day of the incident, the woman once again asked about the ornaments at 7 am in the morning. Enraged over this, the accused picked up a machete and attacked her. The woman sustained severe injuries on her legs and arms. The accused fled from the spot just when the neighours came to rescue the woman. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife on Suspicion of Illicit Relationship, Stabs Son to Death in Shakurpur Area; Arrested.

According to the reports, the duo was married 18 years ago. They lived in Nallurahalli with their two children, a son and a daughter. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. He is currently absconding, and a manhunt to nab him is launched, said police.

