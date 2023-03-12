Mumbai, March 13: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife on a busy road in Pune's Hinjewadi on Saturday evening. The incident shocked and startled the neighbourhood. The murder took place in close proximity to Hinjewadi Poice station. Disturbing Video: Man Stabs Wife Over Family Dispute in Vellore, Incident Caught on CCTV Camera.

According to the media reports, the deceased was identified as Savita Namdev Rathod (age 33) while the accused was named Namdev Walachand Rathod (age 42). The couple has been married for a long time and has a son. According to the reports, the crime took place because the woman did not allow her husband to take the child to their hometown in Sangli. In a fit of rage, the man picked up a sharp object and stabbed the woman on the road. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife on Suspicion of Illicit Relationship, Stabs Son to Death in Shakurpur Area; Arrested.

As per the reports, the cops swung into action soon after receiving the information of a dead body found on a road. Subsequently, the cops filed a case and started a probe. They picked up the husband and interrogated him. During quizzing, the man confessed to the crime. The accused has been booked under section 302 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

