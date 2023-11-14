Uttara Kannada, November 14: In a tragic development, a woman and her daughter committed suicide, hours after the death of her ailing son by suicide in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Narmada and her 25-year-old daughter, Divya. The incident has been reported from Taragodu Belale village Sirsi taluk. Bengaluru Shocker: Lecturer Held for Sexually Assaulting Student on Pretext of Getting Her Part Time Job in City

Narmada's 22-year-old son, Balachandra Hegde had fallen sick during Covid and his ailments continued even after Covid. Narmada and Divya were shuttling between the town and village for his treatment. Balachandra Hegde was treated in the town at a hospital. He had come back to the village and continued his treatment at home. On Tuesday morning, he had committed suicide not able to take the pain at his residence. Karnataka Shocker: Depressed Over Obesity, MBBS Student Dies Suicide by Jumping From Hostel Building in Mangaluru

The mother and daughter, who were grieving in front of the body of Balachandra Hegde, had gone inside their home and ended life. Sirsi Rural police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.

