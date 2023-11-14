Bengaluru Shocker: Lecturer Held for Sexually Assaulting Student on Pretext of Getting Her Part Time Job in City

Bengaluru, November 14: Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested a lecturer for allegedly sexually assaulting a student on the pretext of getting her part time job in the city. Madam Kumar, a lecturer in the private college in Yelahanka locality of Bengaluru, had taken the student to a hotel on M G Road promising her a job and assaulted her sexually. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Sexually Harassed by Cousin Who Murdered Her Husband Out of Love in Chandra Layout

He had also filmed the incident and blackmailed her. Unable to take in the torture, the victim had lodged a complaint with the Gangammanagudi police station. Karnataka Shocker: 18-Year-Old Youth Stabbed to Death on Deepavali Near Bengaluru After Fight Over Transfer of Photos

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused this morning

