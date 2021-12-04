Kalaburagi, December 4: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his 30-year-old wife over suspicion of infidelity in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Manjula. The incident took place at the couple’s farm in Chennur village in Chincholi taluk. The accused, Satish, axed Manjula to death after a quarrel. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife With Country-Made Gun Over Suspicion of Infidelity, Flees From the Spot.

According to a report published in The Times of India, on the day of the incident, Manjula delivered lunch to her husband in their field when the quarrel broke out between the two. Satish had a doubt that Manjula was having an extramarital affair. After the quarrel, the accused attacked his wife with an axe. The woman died after some time.

After committing the crime, Satish fled from the spot. According to the media report, the Father-in-law and the brother-in-law of the deceased went to the field in the evening as the couple did not return home. When they reached the farm, they saw Manjula lying in a pool of blood. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Wife Kills Husband After Heated Argument in Guntur, Makes It Look Like Accidental Death.

Manjula was then rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. A police complaint was filed by Manjula’s brother Hemrath against Satish. The police have started an investigation into the matter and launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

