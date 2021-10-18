Chennai, October 18: A shocking incident has come to light from Andhra Pradesh where a man gunned down his wife after suspecting her of infidelity. Reports inform that the man was also angry and frustrated with his wife for family disputes, following which he resorted to killing her with a country-made firearm. According to a report by TOI, the incident was reported from Bharanikota village in Srikakulam district. A case has been registered against Rao and a special team formed to nab the accused. Superstitious UP Man Dresses Up as Bride For 30 Years to Ward Off Death Following Demise of 14 Relatives.

The gruesome incident came to light on Sunday. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Savara Padma and the accused is Savara Joga Rao, alias Jagga Rao. Soon after the incident was reported, police began an investigation into the case. As per details by cops, Joga Rao would frequently fight with his wife over petty issues. Also, the accused was addicted to liquor. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Wife Kills Husband After Heated Argument in Guntur, Makes It Look Like Accidental Death.

On Saturday, Rao once again picked up a fight with his wife and was in a n inebriated state. After a heated argument with his wife, Rao opened fire on her with his country-made gun in a fit of rage. The gun which the accused used is the one that is used to hunt wild animals in hilly areas in the region. The woman was found dead in a pool of blood. Rao absconded from the spot after committing the crime.

