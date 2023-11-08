Bengaluru, November 8: A police constable, identified as Kishore D, 32, allegedly strangled his 24-year-old wife, Prathiba, to death in a fit of jealousy near Hoskote, Bengaluru. The tragedy unfolded when Kishore, stationed at the Chamarajanagar East police station in Ramasamudra, Chamarajanagar, travelled approximately 230 km from Chamarajanagar town to his wife's parental house near Hoskote.

Allegedly suspecting his wife's character, he made around 150 distressing calls to her, which remained unanswered. According to the Times of India report, his wife, Prathiba, 24, had recently given birth to a baby boy at her parental home in Kalathur village, near Hoskote. The tension escalated when Kishore called his wife and engaged in a heated argument the previous evening, November 5. Subsequently, Prathiba's distressed mother intervened and advised her daughter not to answer his repeated calls. Karnataka Women Fight in Bus Video: Ugly Brawl Breaks Out Between Women Passengers on KSRTC Bus Over Seats.

On Monday morning, November 6, Kishore arrived at the house and consumed insecticide before locking himself and his wife in a room. In a fit of rage, he strangled her to death with a dupatta. Prathiba's mother, Venkatalakshmamma, who was at home during the horrific incident, attempted to intervene but was met with a closed door. After persistent knocking, Kishore eventually opened the door 15 minutes later and uttered the chilling words, "I killed her, I killed her," before fleeing the scene. Karnataka Police Personnel Attacked Video: Constable Who Went To Stop Fight Brutally Assaulted With Machetes In Holenarasipura.

Prathiba, a BE computer science graduate, tied the knot with Kishore on November 13, 2022. Subramani, Prathiba's father, has accused Kishore's mother of harassing his daughter over dowry, adding another layer of complexity to the distressing tale. The local authorities have registered a case of murder against Kishore, who is currently in critical condition at a hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2023 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).