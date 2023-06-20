The free bus travel for women in Karnataka by the Congress government in the state has seen a rise in the number of women passengers using the service. While there has been a rise in the number of people using state transport buses, there has also been a rise in traffic after the Siddaramaiah government launched free travel for women in the state. Amid all this, free bus travel for women has also led to a few incidents. In a recent incident, an ugly fight broke out between women passengers while travelling on state transport buses in Karnataka. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 45-second video clip shows women passengers thrashing each other and pulling sarees in order to get seats on the bus. Shakthi Scheme in Karnataka: 41.34 Lakh Women Passengers Travelled in KSRTC Buses on Day One After Siddaramaiah-Led Congress Government Launched Free Bus Travel in State.

Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Women in Karnataka

