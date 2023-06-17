In a highly disturbing event, a constable named Sharath was attacked mercilessly in Holenarasipura on Thursday when he intervened to resolve a conflict. He was off duty, attending a birthday celebration with his friends. The assailants, wielding machetes, launched a terrifying attack on him, even resorting to further violence by mercilessly pouncing on him after he fell due to severe injuries. This is the second such incident of attack on Karnataka police personnel in two days. Karnataka Shocker: Police Head Constable Crushed to Death While Trying To Stop Illegal Sand Transportation in Kalaburagi District.

Karnataka Police Personnel Attacked Video:

A constable named Sharath was brutally attacked in Holenarasipura when he intervened to settle a fight. He was off duty and had gone to his friend's birthday party. The group attacked him with machetes and even jumped on him when he fell due to injuries.#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/eLjIpiMz48 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) June 17, 2023

