Karnataka Shocker: Woman Poisons Family for Months To Continue Extramarital Affair, Arrested After Husband Finds Pills While Searching for Phone in Hassan

Hassan, June 9: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband, two children, and in-laws to pursue an extramarital affair in Karnataka’s Hassan district. The accused, identified as Chaitra, had been secretly lacing family meals with sleeping pills over several months. The truth came to light when her husband, Gajendra, accidentally found medicine tablets in her bag while searching for a mobile phone.

As per the Indian Express report, Chaitra’s husband, Gajendra, revealed that their marriage began facing troubles three years ago when he discovered her affair with a man named Puneeth. Although family members intervened and attempted reconciliation, Chaitra later developed a relationship with another man, Shivu, who lives nearby. Gajendra alleged that Chaitra’s intent to continue her affair led her to poison the family gradually. Karnataka Shocker: Minor Stabs 15-Year-Old Friend After Altercation While Playing Game in Hubballi City.

Gajendra shared that the family had been experiencing unusual symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, and excessive sleep for months, unaware that their meals were being laced with sedatives. After finding the tablets in Chaitra’s bag, he consulted a doctor who confirmed they were prescription sleeping pills. Medical tests later confirmed the presence of these drugs in the family’s system, strengthening the case against her. Karnataka Shocker: 51-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping, Impregnating 16-Year-Old Daughter, Matter Comes to Light After Girl Complains of Swelling in Legs.

Following a police complaint filed by Gajendra, Chaitra was arrested on June 5. The children also reportedly told their father they had seen their mother mixing powder in their food and coffee. The Hassan police have registered a case under relevant sections and are actively searching for Shivu, believed to be an accomplice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2025 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).