The pain of losing a loved one to death is beyond words. The people of a village in Karnataka had developed an immense affection for a sparrow. That sparrow died a few days ago. This plunged the villagers into deep sorrow. The villagers at Basavapatna in Shidlaghatta taluk of Chikkaballapur district, Karnataka gathered at a spot and mourned the death of the sparrow who visited every household every day without fail and people had an emotional attachment to it.

A tomb was built for it and Dashadinakarma was performed. There were many sparrows in Basava town of Shidlaghat taluka of Chick Ballapur district in Karnataka. Many homes had special structures to provide the sparrows with the necessary feed, seeds, and water.

The sparrow died on the 26th of January 2022. On seeing the bird dead, the villagers were struck with grief. They decided to cremate it and pay proper adieu just like any other human. The villagers buried it and built a beautiful tom in its memory.

The sparrow died on the 26th of January 2022. On seeing the bird dead, the villagers were struck with grief. They decided to cremate it and pay proper adieu just like any other human. The villagers buried it and built a beautiful tom in its memory.

On the 11th day, they performed all necessary offerings and gathered at a place. They all paid their final respects to the sparrow and also fed non veg meal to the entire village in its memory. The seniors in the village took this responsibility and conducted the prayer meet.

A pandal was erected and banners printed with the sparrow’s image on it. The villagers remembered how the bird added a little vibe to their otherwise boring days of pandemic.

Savitha Rayanna, a resident of the village said “Every morning the bird would come to my verandah and that’s when I would know it was 8 am. I would keep a handful of grains for it and it would so actively pick every grain and fly away. Even our relatives who visited us loved the little creature. My children always waited for it to come. It made our mornings better. We will miss it for a long time.”

