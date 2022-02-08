There is nothing better than eating your favourite packet of crispy potato chips. But an innovative woman wanted to use the wrappers of the chips too, to make the best out of waste. The lady had dressed into a saree made entirely from the chips wrappers. A shining silver pallu with a stylish look and crunchy sound. The viral clip was posted on Instagram by bebadass.in. “For the love of blue Lays and saree,” reads the caption of the post.

Blue Lays Saare!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeBadass.in (@bebadass.in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)