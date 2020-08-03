New Delhi, August 3: Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son -- Karti Chidambaram -- on Monday announced that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. The Lok Sabha from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu added he has opted for home quarantine as his symptoms are mild. Karti has appealed to all the people who were recently in contact with him to follow medical protocol.

Informing about his health update, Karti Chidambaram took to Twitter and wrote, "I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice, I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol." Amit Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19: Babul Supriyo, MoS for Environment, Goes Into Self-Isolation, Says Met Union Home Minister 'A Day Before'.

Here's what Karti Chidambaram said:

I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 3, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that he has been tested COVID-19 and admitted in Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Apart from this, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit too were tested coronavirus positive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).