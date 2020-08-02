New Delhi, August 2: Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo on Sunday informed that doctors have advised him to go in self-isolation for the next few days. He said that he has decided to go for self-isolation as he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah the day before he was tested positive for COVID-19.

Informing about his decision to opt for self-isolation, Babul Supriyo took to Twitter and wrote, "I had met Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji day before in the evening • I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon • Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules & Protocol #COVID19 #AmitShah." Amit Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted to Hospital

Here's what Babul Supriyo wrote:

Earlier in the afternoon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that he has been tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The Union Minister also asked the people, who came in contact with him in the past few days, to get themselves tested and to go into home isolation.

