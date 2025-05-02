A disturbing CCTV video from Kottakkal in Kerala’s Malappuram district shows a woman pedestrian being hit by a speeding white car on April 26. The victim, 33-year-old Badaria from Swagathamadu village, was walking along the roadside with a child when the car suddenly veered off its lane and struck her from behind. The child miraculously escaped unhurt and was seen in the footage running to help Badaria, who was thrown several feet away. The child can be seen trying to wake his unconscious mother. The accident took place in a residential area on a Saturday morning, prompting concerns over road safety and reckless driving. Badaria sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Kottakkal, where she remains in the ICU under treatment, according to hospital sources. Vaishali Road Accident: 1 Killed, 3 Injured As Speeding Pickup Van Hits Them on Bihar.

Accident in Malappuram

Mallapuram: Woman hit by car and thrown; baby stunned, tries to run and wake her up. https://t.co/wlchzsh54o — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)