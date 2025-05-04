In a tragic accident near St Mary’s School in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram around 3:30 am, a collision involving a car, auto-rickshaw, and scooter resulted in the death of a 40-year-old woman named Suni. She was traveling in the auto-rickshaw, which caught fire after the crash. Trapped inside and injured from the impact, she was charred to death. Four others, including the 19-year-old car driver Ayaan and two scooter riders, sustained injuries and were admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Police are investigating the cause of the incident. Accident Caught on Camera in Malappuram: Speeding Car Loses Control, Hits Woman Walking Along Roadside in Kerala; Child Escapes Unhurt, Video Surfaces.

Kerala Road Accident

#WATCH | Kerala: One died and four injured after an auto rickshaw caught fire following a collision between auto rickshaw, a car and a bike near Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram Police pic.twitter.com/Ehknd4PO0o — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2025

