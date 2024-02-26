Kochi, February 26: A man allegedly set his wife on fire by pouring kerosene on her while she was sleeping in Kerala's Varkala in the wee hours of Monday. The victim, identified as Leela, a 45-year-old native of Chemmaruthy, suffered 70 percent burns and is battling for her life at the Medical College Hospital.

According to The New Indian Express, the incident occurred around 1.30 am at the couple's house. The accused, Asokan, had a stroke a year ago, which left him partially paralysed. He could not work and depended on his wife's income from the Rural Employment Guarantee scheme. He suspected that his wife was having an affair and decided to kill her. Kerala: Man Arrested After His Wife and Newborn Die in Their Home.

Man Pours Kerosene on Wife, Sets Her on Fire

The couple's daughter and granddaughter were also in the house when the crime occurred. The daughter said she woke up to see her father holding a bottle of kerosene and her mother running out of the house in flames. She quickly doused the fire with water and rushed her mother to the hospital with the help of the neighbours. The police have arrested Asokan and registered a case of attempted murder against him.

In August last year, a 56-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death at Viyyur near Thrissur after suspecting her of infidelity. The accused, Unnikrishnan, had been working abroad for some time. He allegedly committed the crime three days after returning to the country, the police said. After killing his 46-year-old wife, the man reached Viyyur police station in the early hours of Friday and surrendered. Kerala Shocker: Man Sets Wife on Fire, Dies by Suicide by Jumping Into Well in Parippally.

Police said he doubted his wife's activities and assaulted her after accusing her of cheating. "He was abroad and reached Kerala on August 8," a police officer said, adding that the accused had confessed to the crime.

