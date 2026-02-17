Kerala Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into Unbarricaded Roadside Pit in Idukki’s Thodupuzha

Kochi, February 17: A 27-year-old man lost his life on Monday, February 16, after falling into an open, unbarricaded roadside pit in the Thodupuzha region of Idukki district in Kerala. The victim, identified as Jeys Benny, a resident of Karunapuram, was reportedly walking along the road late in the evening when he plunged into the deep trench. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents who heard the commotion, Jeys Benny was declared dead upon arrival.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among local residents, who pointed to gross negligence by authorities and contractors. Witnesses reported that the pit, which had been excavated for road-related utility work, lacked any form of safety barricades, warning signs, or reflective tape to alert pedestrians or motorists. This lack of visibility is believed to be the primary factor in the fatal fall, particularly as the area was poorly lit during the evening hours. Delhi Drain Tragedy: Man Dies After Falling Into Open Drain in Rohini, Days After Janakpuri Biker’s Death.

Allegations of Official Negligence

Local residents and family members have blamed the Public Works Department (PWD) and the private contractor for the lack of safety measures. According to onlookers, the pit had been left open for several days without proper covering or surrounding protection. Residents claimed that multiple complaints regarding the hazardous state of the road had been ignored prior to the accident.

"This was a tragedy waiting to happen," said one resident during a protest at the site. "There were no lights, no fences, and no warnings. A young life has been lost because of basic negligence." Delhi: Biker Dies After Falling Into Pit in Janakpuri; His Family and Friends Claim They Went to 6 Police Stations, Nobody Helped.

Police Investigation and Legal Action

The Thodupuzha police have registered a case of unnatural death and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that the pit was dug as part of a project to lay cables or drainage pipes.

Authorities are now looking into whether the contractor followed the mandatory safety protocols required for roadside construction. Police officials confirmed that if negligence is proven, formal charges will be filed against the responsible parties under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).