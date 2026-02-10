Delhi, February 10: A youth has died after falling into an open drain in North Delhi’s Rohini area, marking the second such fatality in the capital within a week. The incident occurred late Tuesday evening, February 10, prompting a massive search and rescue operation involving the Delhi Fire Service and local police. Despite efforts to locate him quickly, the victim was recovered unresponsive and later declared dead.

This tragedy follows closely on the heels of another fatal accident in Janakpuri, where a biker named Kamal Dhyani lost his life after falling into an open pit. The recurring nature of these incidents has sparked public outrage, as residents point to the lack of barricading and proper lighting around hazardous construction and drainage sites during the monsoon season. Delhi: Biker Dies After Falling Into Pit in Janakpuri; His Family and Friends Claim They Went to 6 Police Stations, Nobody Helped.

Man Dies After Falling Into Open Drain in Rohini

#WATCH | Delhi: A 32-year-old man died after falling into an open drain in Rohini Sector 32, near Mahashakti Kali Temple. Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/TQ2u0F1mPv — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2026

The victim, whose identity is being processed, reportedly fell into the drain while navigating a poorly lit stretch of road. Local bystanders raised the alarm, leading to a multi-agency response.

Rescuers spent several hours scouring the heavily silted drain. By the time the body was pulled out, the victim had succumbed to the conditions. Police have cordoned off the area and are currently investigating whether the drain fell under the jurisdiction of the PWD or the local municipal corporation. Techie Dies by Drowning in Noida: Heroic Rescue Attempt by Flipkart Delivery Agent Moninder in Vain As Engineer Drowns in Flooded Drain.

The Rohini incident has intensified the scrutiny on Delhi's civic agencies. Just days ago, the death of Kamal Dhyani in Janakpuri highlighted how open maintenance pits act as "death traps" for commuters.

In both cases, witnesses noted a lack of warning signs or temporary fencing. Residents of Rohini had reportedly complained about the specific open drain multiple times before the accident, citing it as a major risk for pedestrians and children.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 11:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).