Ernakulum, December 5: A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three people at a hotel in Kochi city of Kerala’s Ernakulum district earlier this week. The incident took place in the Edachira area of the Kakkanad region of the city. The police have arrested one of the accused, 31-year-old Salin Kumar, on the basis of the details provided by the rape survivor. Rajasthan Woman Alleges Gangrape by Five in Private Hotel on Pretext of Sanitation Work, FIR Registered.

The woman hailed from Malappuram. The other two accused have been identified as Shameer and Ajmal. The alleged incident took place on December 1 and 2. According to a report published in The New Indian Express, the woman went to the hotel at the invitation of Salin. When she went there, the two other accused were also present there.

A complaint has been lodged in the matter. In the complaint, the woman alleged that the accused spiked her soft drinks. The accused reportedly locked her in the room and took video. They even threatened the woman to circulate the videos on social media. The woman is reportedly into modelling. Delhi: Woman Alleges Gang-Rape in 5-Star Hotel, One Held.

“We are on the lookout for the owner and manager of the hotel. The woman is said to be into modelling. We have produced her before a magistrate and recorded her statement. Shameer and Ajmal have been absconding ever since the complaint was filed on Friday evening,” reported the media nouse quoting a police officer as saying. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the absconding accused.

