Palakkad, February 7: In a shocking incident, a superstitious woman allegedly killed her six-year-old son in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Sunday morning. The horrific incident took place in Poolakkad area of the district. The woman, who was pregnant, killed her son by slitting his throat. She has been identified as 30-year-old Shahida. According to reports, Shahida informed police that she killed her son Amil as a sacrifice to Allah. Superstitious UP Man Dresses Up as Bride For 30 Years to Ward Off Death Following Demise of 14 Relatives.

After committing the crime, she informed the police. At the time of the incident, Shahida’s husband and two other children were asleep in an adjoining room and were not aware of the incident. Police have launched a probe into the murder. Shahida is three months pregnant. Burari Deaths: Post Mortem Reports Reveal 10 of 11 Members of Delhi Family Committed Suicide, Cause of Death of Narayani Devi Still Remains Mystery.

According to a report published in The News Minute, she is a teacher at a nearby madrasa. Shahida's husband is an autorickshaw driver. A case has been registered against the woman under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Palakkad District Police Chief Viswanath R said the motive behind the crime would be ascertained only after the interrogation of the woman.

The incident surfaced days after, a highly educated “superstitious” couple, had allegedly killed their two daughters in their 20s in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on January 25 this year. The couple hoped that their daughters would come back to life within hours due to spiritual power as the Kaliyuga ends, turning into the Satya Yuga.

