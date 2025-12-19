Kerala, December 19: The Kerala State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-32 weekly lottery of today, December 19. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Suvarna Keralam SK-32 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming provided below to learn the winners' names of Friday's lottery. The Kerala State Lotteries will telecast the Suvarna Keralam SK-32 weekly lottery results on YouTube. Participants can also visit websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in to learn the winners' names.

Where Will Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-32 Lottery's Draw be Held?

The live draw of the Suvarna Keralam SK-32 weekly lottery will take place at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The results of Kerala State Lotteries of today's lucky draw will be announced from 3 PM onwards. Kerala lottery players can find the complete Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025 for the Suvarna Keralam SK-32 weekly lottery at statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info or keralalotteryresult.net. It must be noted that the lottery results and winning numbers will be published once the draw is completed. Shillong Teer Result Today, December 19, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-32 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Below

Those players who win prizes in today's Suvarna Keralam SK-32 weekly lottery can refer to the Kerala Lottery Today Winning Result and the official Kerala State Lottery 2025 Results to confirm their ticket numbers. "SUVARNA KERALAM today live result", "SUVARNA KERALAM kerala today live result", "kerala lottery result SUVARNA KERALAM", "Kerala Lottery Result SUVARNA KERALAM SK32", and "SUVARNA KERALAM live today" are some of the trending terms used by participants looking for today's lottery results.

The first prize for the winner of the Suvarna Keralam SK-32 weekly lottery is INR 1 crore, followed by INR 30 lakh for the second prize, and INR 5 lakh for the third prize. Once the draw is completed and the winning ticket numbers are announced, the winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers with the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. A lottery participant can claim the prize if the winning ticket number matches the winning list.

