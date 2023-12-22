Kochi, December 22: A woman from Chilambil confessed to killing her eight-year-old daughter, who had Down Syndrome, and throwing her body into a well. The Chirayinkeezhu police arrested Mini, 48, on Thursday after she came to the police station and admitted to the murder.

As per the report published by the New Indian Express, Mini and her daughter Anushka had been missing since Tuesday and the police were investigating the case. They had issued a notice with their pictures and shared it on social media, thinking it was a missing case. Mini told the police that she had strangled her daughter and dumped her body in the well at their house. She had left the house after the crime. Kerala Shocker: Teenage Girl Dies Days After Father Thrashes, Force-Feeds Her Pesticide Over Inter-Faith Relationship in Ernakulam.

The police were skeptical of her story and decided to check the well to verify it. They were shocked to find the girl’s body inside. They called the fire and rescue services to recover the body. The police sources said the murder could have been triggered by domestic problems.

“The family did not have any financial troubles. The marital discord between the husband and wife might have led to the murder,” a police officer said. Police sources said Mini had no history of mental illness. She will be formally arrested on Friday. Kerala Shocker: Husband Hacks Wife to Death Over Argument in Palakkad; Absconding.

In another incident, angry over her friendship with a boy of another faith, a 43-year-old engineer in Kerala allegedly killed his daughter by assaulting her with an iron rod and forcing her to drink herbicide. The girl, identified as Fathima, had been battling for life since October 29, the day her father allegedly poured herbicide into her mouth and died on November 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2023 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).