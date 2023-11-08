Kerala Shocker: Teenage Girl Dies Days After Father Thrashes, Force-Feeds Her Pesticide Over Inter-Faith Relationship in Ernakulam

Kochi, November 8: A teenage girl from Ernakulam district in Kerala succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, November 7, after being brutally assaulted and force-fed pesticides by her father over the inter-faith relationship. The 43-year-old accused, Abees Mohammad, was nabbed by the police following a complaint from the hospital where the girl was admitted.

According to a report by India Today, Abees Mohammad was enraged by his daughter’s interfaith relationship with a boy and warned her to end it. However, the girl defied his threats and continued to see the boy, which provoked him to attack her and feed her pesticide. She was rushed to a private hospital’s ICU in Kochi on October 29, where she fought for her life for more than a week before passing away on Tuesday. Kerala Shocker: Man Kills Younger Brother, Buries Him in Compound of Home in Thiruvallam; Arrested.

The FIR stated that the girl’s father had confiscated her phone and forbidden her from using it after learning about her interfaith friendship. However, she secretly kept in touch with the boy using another phone. This enraged her father, who assaulted her with an iron rod on her limbs and forced her to swallow pesticide, knowing that it could kill her. Kerala Shocker: 'Mentally Unstable' Man Kills Grandparents in Thrissur, Arrested.

The accused was arrested soon after the incident and has been in judicial custody ever since. He was booked for attempted murder and causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The report said the police will now charge him with murder.

