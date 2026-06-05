Khan Sir Institute Vandalism Case: Educator Faisal Khan Named in FIR Over Vandalism Outside Khan Global Studies Centre in Patna

Prominent Bihar-based educator Faisal Khan, widely known as "Khan Sir", has been named in a First Information Report (FIR) following an incident of vandalism and gunfire outside his coaching institute in Patna, Bihar. The case stems from an incident on Tuesday night, June 2, when a group of 15 to 20 individuals targeted the Khan Global Studies (KGS) Institute, pelting stones and damaging the property.

The investigation took a critical turn after digital evidence surfaced showing private security guards opening fire during the clash, leading authorities to implicate Khan in the formal police complaint. Khan Sir’s Institute Attack Case: 2 Security Guards of Khan Global Studies Detained After Viral Video Shows Firing During Attack in Patna.

The Vandalism and Alleged Gunfire Outside KGS Coaching Centre

The initial disturbance occurred at approximately 10:10 PM outside the KGS coaching premises located in Patna's Kadamkuan area. According to law enforcement officials, a crowd gathered and began throwing stones, damaging promotional materials and office fixtures. Following the attack, a video circulated widely on social media showing security personnel attached to the institute engaging in aerial firing. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma confirmed that the educator has been named in the FIR and will be brought in for official questioning.

"He has been named in the FIR and he will be questioned by the police," SSP Sharma told PTI, though he did not publicly detail the exact statutory provisions applied directly to Khan at that moment.

Detention of Security Guards After Viral Video

Patna police actively reviewed the unverified social media footage and subsequent CCTV logs to trace the weapons used during the confrontation. On Thursday, law enforcement teams detained two security guards employed at the coaching facility. The guards were taken into custody after investigators confirmed their involvement in the shooting incident. Their licensed firearms have been formally seized by the police and forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for ballistic verification and technical analysis. Khan Sir’s Coaching Institute Targeted in Patna Firing, Security Guard Injured (Watch Video).

Rivalry Claims and Counter-Allegations

In his initial public response immediately following the Tuesday night attack, Khan alleged that the violence and subsequent gunfire were orchestrated by individuals associated with a competitor coaching firm. However, he later moderated his stance, stating that "only a police investigation could confirm whether firing had actually taken place". The case has exposed intense regional friction within Patna's competitive commercial education sector. On Thursday, representatives from a rival coaching institute held a coordinated press conference to reject Khan's narrative, instead alleging that the educator had staged the entire incident to defame competitor brands. The Kadamkuan police are continuing their active investigation, examining corporate operational records and digital traffic to determine the origin of the initial mobilisation and subsequent structural damage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).