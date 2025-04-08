Khargone, April 8: A bizarre theft incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a thief stole INR 2.46 lakh cash from a shop and left an apology letter for the shopkeeper. In the letter, the thief said that he stole the money due to financial problems. The alleged incident occurred on the eve of Ram Navami in Khargone's Ramindar Mohalla. The thief also expressed grief and guilt in the letter.

In his letter to the shopkeeper, the thief said that he was pressured by creditors to repay his dues. Furthermore, the accused also promised to return the money he stole within a period of six months, reports the Free Press Journal. It is reported that the alleged robbery took place at the shop of Jujar Bohra. The incident came to light on Monday morning, April 7, when Bohra opened his shop and learned that he had been robbed. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5 Arrested in Connection With Gang-Rape of Minor, Filming of Sexual Assault in Sidhi District.

To his surprise, a large amount of cash was missing from the shop. He also found a typed letter. According to the letter, the thief claimed to be a resident of the same society and said that he knew Bohra very well. The thief also gave details about his debts in the letter and explained how the creditor's pressure forced him to commit the crime.

"I apologize to both you and your son with folded hands. I am stealing on the day of Ram Navami, I did not intend to steal but I am helpless. I will return your money and will accept whatever punishment you decide for me," the thief said in the apology letter. Meanwhile, the shopkeeper said that this wasn't the first time that he was targeted for robbery. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Mentally Unstable Man Brutally Kills Father With Temple Mace Over Ancestral Land Dispute in Khajuraho, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The theft on Ram Navami isn't the first incident. Earlier on Eid, a theft took place at Bohra's home while he was at the Mosque along with his family. The victim said that nearly INR 85,000 had gone missing from his home. He also said that both the robberies took an emotional toll on him and his family.

