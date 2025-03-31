A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his father with a mace from a nearby temple during a property dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho. The accused was identified as Ram Pal, while the deceased was named Manku Pal (55). The incident, which also left Ram Pal's cousin, Mahesh Pal (25), seriously injured, was captured on video, showing Ram Pal shouting about drinking his father's blood while restrained. Villagers reported that Ram Pal, who has a history of mental health issues, often clashed with his father over ancestral land. The altercation escalated after a morning argument with his father and grandfather, leading to the fatal attack. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5-Year-Old Raped by 55-Year-Old Man in Bhind.

Mentally Unstable Man Brutally Kills Father With Temple Mace in Madhya Pradesh

