The benefits of investing in real estate are numerous. With the absolute right mentorship and investment comes well-chosen assets. The investors can enjoy predictable cash flow, excellent returns, tax advantages, and diversification— through this it’s possible to leverage real estate to build wealth. Are you thinking about investing in real estate? Make sure to invest in getting the best ‘Guru’ and take the real estate benefits. You will then understand why real estate is considered a good investment.

Kheam Panha – The Self Made Millionaire

Kheam Panha is an experienced property investor & developer who has been investing in property for over a decade now. He is the CEO & Founder of ‘Property Investors’ that guides the millennials in the field of real estate and financial freedom. This charismatic man is based out of Cambodia and launched his brain-child ‘Training Kings’ for entrepreneurs from all over Cambodia. This network was solely created to encourage more entrepreneurs who wanted to run a business without feeling that they betrayed their religion by earning more money. Prior to this, he ran a property investment training institute ‘Property Investor’ for real-estate enthusiasts to make sure that they learnt the business of the industry in the right way. He developed his portfolio all by himself. This gave him lots of fame and wealth over 12 years making him a multi-millionaire empire. In addition, he specialised in a range of investments and developments including apartment blocks, commercial units, business tech and residential properties with a balanced portfolio and net assets in excess of 16 million dollars.

Message To The Millennials

Kheam Panha shares his thoughts with the millennials, ‘Real estate helps you make money through rental income, appreciation, and profits generated by business activities that depend on the property. The benefits of investing in real estate include passive income, stable cash flow, tax advantages, diversification, and leverage. You can later own, operate, or finance properties yourselves.’

There are many people whose Non-Profit Organizations were funded by Kheam Panha. This inspired them to take action. By the way, Kheam Panha and his crew in Phnom Penh were completely supportive and appreciative of the complete funding for the school and education of the young Cambodian children. You will agree that they were extremely happy to receive this generosity and put it to its full potential! “Get Comfortable to Feel Uncomfortable and a lot of Good will come from it!” Often used by Kheam Panha is something we ought to remember in every stage of our life.

Join a coaching/mentor program with Kheam Panha and other online/live programs, where you can work with him one-on-one, utilizing his 12+ years of successful property investment experience across a range of strategies and markets. These programs help individuals be ready for various circumstances while buying, selling, renting and financing properties. There is no cookie-cutter approach and no undercover sales agendas. Welcome to the high-end real-estate game!