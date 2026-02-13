In a sudden turn of events surrounding actor Rajpal Yadav’s imprisonment, his brother has denied receiving any financial contributions from Bollywood celebrities. Despite widespread social media reports and pledges of support from high-profile figures, the family claims that no actual funds have reached them to help settle the actor’s INR 9 crore debt. Rajpal Yadav Seeks Bail in Cheque Dishonour Cases; Delhi High Court Asks for Reply, Hearing on February 16.

Rajpal Yadav is currently serving a six-month sentence at Tihar Jail following his surrender on February 5, 2026. The comedian was convicted in a long-standing cheque bounce case originating from a loan taken in 2010 for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata.

KRK Questions Industry Support to Rajpal Yadav

Over the past week, social media has been flooded with announcements from various actors and critics promising aid. Self-proclaimed critic and actor Kamaal R Khan (KRK) recently claimed on X (formerly Twitter) on February 13 that while several names were being floated, the family was still waiting for tangible help. Rajpal's brother echoed these sentiments, stating that the support seen online has yet to translate into financial relief.

He wrote, "Brother of #RajpalYadav said that they haven’t got any money from anybody till now. All the ppl are just giving News of helping Rajpal for publicity. He said that he believes only @SonuSoodand he is very much sure that Sonu will give them INR 1-2CR today. Let’s see if Sonu Bhai will give them funds."

Rajpal Yadav’s Brother Refutes Reports of Financial Support From Bollywood Celebs

Brother of #RajpalYadav said that they haven’t got any money from anybody till now. All the ppl are just giving News of helping Rajpal for publicity. He said that he believes only @SonuSood and he is very much sure that Sonu will give them ₹1-2CR today. Let’s see if Sonu Bhai… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 13, 2026

Legal Deadlock and Pending Bail

The Delhi High Court has maintained a firm stance on the matter. During a hearing on February 12, the court criticised the actor’s history of non-compliance, noting that he had failed to honour multiple previous commitments to repay the complainant, Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

While Yadav’s legal team argued that they are prepared to deposit INR 25 lakh immediately and requested bail for an upcoming family wedding, the court has adjourned the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for Monday, February 16, 2026. Rajpal Yadav’s Bail Hearing Pushed to February 16; Actor Has Paid Half the Amount in INR 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Reveals Lawyer.

The INR 9 Crore Case

The legal battle dates back 16 years to an INR 5 crore loan. Due to interest and penalties following the film’s box office failure, the amount swelled to nearly INR 9 crore. Before entering Tihar Jail, an emotional Rajpal Yadav told reporters that he felt "alone" in his struggle, a statement that originally triggered the current outpouring of public support from his industry colleagues.

