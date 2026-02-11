Veteran comedian and actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered to authorities at Tihar Jail on Thursday, February 5, 2026, to begin a six-month prison sentence. The move followed the Delhi High Court’s refusal to grant further extensions in a long-standing INR 9 crore cheque-bounce case. In an emotional statement prior to his surrender, Yadav expressed a deep sense of isolation, saying, "Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta... Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own". Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Kamaal R Khan Pledges INR 10 Lakh, Urges Industry To Step In and Settle Dues (View Post)

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn Rally To Support Rajpal Yadav - View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

Bollywood Backs Rajpal Yadav

Despite the actor's initial feelings of loneliness, his manager, Goldie, revealed that a wave of solidarity has since swept through Bollywood. High-profile stars and filmmakers have reportedly reached out to offer both financial and professional support to help clear the actor's substantial debt. "A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have extended their support," Goldie told Screen. He also noted that director David Dhawan and actor Varun Dhawan have joined the effort. "The industry has stood behind him like a rock and that should be appreciated. Everyone has made commitments, but such transactions don't happen overnight". Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Jailed Rajpal Yadav Amid His Cheque Bounce Case, Urges Industry To Offer Support (View Post)

Industry and Leaders Step Up for Rajpal Yadav

The support from within the film industry and political circles has manifested in various practical forms, prioritizing the actor's dignity over traditional charity. Sonu Sood was among the first to lead the charge, offering Yadav a significant role in his upcoming film alongside an immediate signing amount. Following this, music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh pledged INR 1.11 crore and took the unusual step of sharing Yadav’s bank details publicly to encourage a broader industry-wide collection. The momentum has also reached the political and social media spheres. Politician Tej Pratap Yadav announced financial assistance of INR 11 lakh specifically for the actor’s family to help them navigate the crisis, while Kamaal R Khan (KRK) declared a personal contribution of INR 10 lakh. Singer Guru Randhawa also joined the effort on Wednesday.

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Case

The legal dispute traces back to 2010, when Yadav borrowed INR 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film's failure at the box office led to a cycle of unpaid loans and bounced cheques. Over the last decade, interest and penalties caused the liability to swell to nearly INR 9 crore. The Delhi High Court recently criticized the actor's "repeated breach of undertakings," noting that he had failed to honor nearly 20 separate commitments to repay the court-ordered installments. Rajpal Yadav Chequ Bounce Case: Music Producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav Extends INR 1.11 Crore Financial Help to Actor (Watch Video)

Hopes for Early Release

While Yadav began his six-month term last week, his legal team and family remain optimistic. A bail hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, with the family hoping for a release in time for upcoming home celebrations later this month. "Mentally, the family has to remain strong," Goldie added. "Rajpal Bhai himself is very strong, and that strength runs in the family... Hopefully, he should be out by tomorrow."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).