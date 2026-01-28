Mumbai, January 28: As February 2026 is around the corner, residents and travellers across India are advised to plan their social calendars in accordance with the nationwide and state-specific "dry days". These are designated dates when the sale of alcohol is prohibited at liquor shops, bars and restaurants to honour significant religious festivals, national holidays, or to maintain public order during local events. February 2026 features several key observances, including Mahashivratri and regional celebrations in Maharashtra, which will trigger temporary bans on alcohol sales. Scroll down to check full list of dry day dates in February 2026.

While dry days vary by state, February 2026 includes three primary dates of significance. Consumers should note that while these days restrict sales, private consumption is typically permitted provided the alcohol was purchased in advance. Stock Market Holidays February 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

Dry Day List for February 2026

Date Occasion Regions Affected February 1 (Sunday) Guru Ravidas Jayanti Majorly North India (Delhi, Punjab, Haryana) February 15 (Sunday) Mahashivratri Most States (Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, etc.) February 19 (Thursday) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Maharashtra

The Political Legacy of the 'Dry Day' Tradition

The concept of dry days in India is rooted in the country's political and constitutional history. The policy is a nod to the vision of Mahatma Gandhi, who advocated for total prohibition as a means of social reform. Bank Holidays in February 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

Following independence, Gandhi's nephew and subsequent generations of political leaders integrated these ideals into the Directive Principles of State Policy (Article 47). This constitutional guideline encourages states to strive for the prohibition of intoxicating drinks. Over the decades, this has evolved from a moral stance into a regulated administrative tool used by various governments to ensure peaceful celebrations during religious festivals.

