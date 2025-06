Bhubaneswar June 15: At least seven people have been injured after a bus, in which they were travelling, overturned on the National Highway (NH)—16 in Odisha's Khordha district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The bus was traveling from Bhubaneswar to Aska in Ganjam district with more than 40 passengers when it overturned near Pitapalli, they said. Odisha Road Accident: Biker Crashes Into Car After Riding on Wrong Side in Jajpur, CCTV Video Surfaces.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the bus and it overturned on the road. With the help of the locals, the injured passengers were rushed to Khordha district headquarters hospital for treatment. So far, no person died in the accident and an investigation has been started into it, the police added.