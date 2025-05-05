A shocking road mishap was caught on CCTV in Odisha’s Jajpur district, where a biker riding on the wrong side crashed into a car in Panikoili. The accident occurred on May 4 around 11:50 AM, leaving the biker severely injured. The footage shows the two-wheeler approaching head-on as a car tries to swerve, resulting in a violent collision. The biker was flung off and left motionless on the road, prompting bystanders and the car driver to rush to his aid. Odisha Road Accident: 1 Killed, 15 Others Injured As Tourist Bus Carrying Bangladeshi Pilgrims Overturns Near CIFA on Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway (Watch Video).

Biker Crashes Into Car in Jajpur

When people learn #RoadSafety rules, carelessly Driving on the Wrong side and Risk their Lives. A biker was seriously injured, after being hit by a car, while driving on the wrong side in Panikoili, in #Jajpur district, #Odisha , caught on #CCTV#WrongSideDriving #RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/VHzdomEwRC — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)