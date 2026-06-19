Kinder Joy, Saffola Among Food Products Flagged by FSSAI in Major Labeling Crackdown
India’s apex food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has launched a sweeping enforcement action against several prominent food and beverage companies, issuing show-cause notices for allegedly making deceptive claims and using misleading brand names.
New Delhi, June 19: India’s apex food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has launched a sweeping enforcement action against several prominent food and beverage companies, issuing show-cause notices for allegedly making deceptive claims and using misleading brand names.
The enforcement drive targets businesses across multiple product segments - ranging from bakery items and snacks to edible oils and organic produce - citing violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The regulatory body announced the measures publicly through its official channels, mandating that the flagged companies justify or rectify their promotional and branding strategies.
FSSAI Cracks Down on Misleading Food Labels
FSSAI has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims, labelling violations and other consumer complaints.
FBOs are directed to take corrective measures. pic.twitter.com/QSb1UNZ3Gm
— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) June 19, 2026
Crackdown on 'Health' and 'Vitamin' Claims
A significant portion of the regulatory scrutiny focuses on "health-washing" - the practice of using words like "healthy" or "health" in brand names to project a nutritious profile that may not align with the product's actual composition.
Kolkata-based Emami Group’s cooking oil arm, Emami Healthy & Tasty, along with brands like Health Aid and Healthy Choice, received notices after the regulator ruled that their trade names could create unauthorized health associations. Snack manufacturer Troovy was similarly flagged for its Mix Veggie Chips, Ragi Chips, and Moong Dal Chips, which used prominent "healthy" labeling despite containing an array of additional processing ingredients. Why Has FSSAI Ordered Food Businesses To Replace Rusty Knives? Know the New Food Safety Guidelines.
Furthermore, nutritional brand Neuherbs was cited for its "True Vitamin" product line. The FSSAI noted that the term "True Vitamin" is neither recognized nor defined under existing food safety regulations, meaning it has the potential to misinform consumers regarding the exact characteristics of the supplement.
The 'Zero Maida' and Vegan Discrepancies
Bakery and plant-based alternative brands are also facing intense scrutiny over explicit ingredient claims.
The Health Factory received notices regarding its “Zero Maida” Whole Wheat Bread and “Zero Maida Pizza Base.” Upon investigation, the FSSAI found that these products contain ingredients such as chakki fresh atta (whole wheat flour) and wheat gluten, making the absolute "zero maida" marketing claim structurally misleading under current labelling frameworks. FSSAI Busts Fake Ghee Racket: 6,500 Litres Seized in Delhi-Haryana Raids, Lab Tests Find Vegetable Oils and Animal Fats.
In the expanding plant-based sector, PLAN B Plant-Based Vegan drew notices for using trade names that imply certified vegan status. The regulator stated the brand has not secured the mandatory prior approvals or explicit vegan food endorsements required on its FSSAI operating license.
Organic and Beverage Violations
The regulatory sweep extended heavily into the organic segment, where the FSSAI flagged brands including Two Brothers Organic Farms, Organic Wisdom, Shine Organic, and World of Organic. The authority reported that these entities used trade names projecting an organic status while lacking the legally mandated National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) or Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) certifications, the official Jaivik Bharat logo, and required back-end endorsements.
In the beverage sector, Storia was pulled up for its Pomegranate Juice, which allegedly misleads buyers into believing it is entirely pure fruit juice when it contains only 4% pomegranate juice concentrate. Additionally, Iota Water was issued a notice over claims regarding added minerals. Under FSSAI guidelines, companies are strictly prohibited from advertising "added nutrients" if the minerals were simply introduced to replace what was lost during industrial processing.
Next Steps for Food Operators
The issued notices serve as an initial formal warning and do not constitute final legal verdicts of wrongdoing. The implicated food business operators are required to submit comprehensive responses to the FSSAI, explaining the scientific or regulatory basis of their labels.
Failure to adequately defend or modify the deceptive trade names and claims could result in formal product suspensions, financial penalties, or further legal prosecution under consumer protection laws.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).