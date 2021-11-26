Kolkata, Nov 26: Days after compressed air was pumped into a 23-year-old man through his anus “for fun” by his colleagues in Hooghly, he died of complications at a hospital on Wednesday. The Police are on the lookout for the accused after a case was registered at Bhadreswar police station. Pune: 26-Year-Old Transgender Killed Over Territorial Dispute

The incident took place on November 16 in North Brook Jute Mill when the deceased was working in the night shift when his co-workers allegedly grabbed him, inserted a pipe into his anus and pumped air into his body. Ali fell ill after the incident and was admitted to Chinchira Imambara District Hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Kolkata where he breathed his last.

Rehmat Ali, the deceased died around 10 days after the incident happened. Rehmat's liver was completely damaged due to air pressure, doctor's said.

The Deceased family and relatives protested outside Northbrook Jute Mill on Thursday, demanding compensation. Ali was working as a contract labourer in the winding department of the mill.

Ali’s brother Ajmat Ali speaking to the local media said that few of Ali’s colleagues responsible for the death. Northbrook Jute mill has been silent on this issue.

