Pune, November 24: Pune rural police have arrested a transgender woman for allegedly killing a fellow trans woman over a territorial dispute. The body was found on the forest department’s land which is dense in vegetation. The police have apprehended Kajal alias Keshav Chavan, Age 26 on Wednesday.

As per the report published by the Hindustan Times, The victim was identified as Magardhwaj alias Bunty Bandewad, age 26. The elder brother of the victim filed a complaint against the accused. In his complaint, He said that Bunty used to solicit clients along with the accused, but the accused was upset over Bunty stealing her clients which led to the loss of income for her. The police started the investigation in which they interrogated nearly 50 trans people and went through CCTV footage. They finally zeroed in on Kajal. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Testifies Against 'Father' for Murder of Transgender Mother.

As per the police, Upon interrogation, Kajal confessed about her involvement in the murder. A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Yavat police station.

