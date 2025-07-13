Kota July 13: Four members of a family, a woman, her two sons and son-in-law, were killed and 10 others were injured after their mini bus crashed into a truck in front on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota, Rajasthan in the early hours of Sunday, police said. Preliminary probe suggests the driver was possibly sleepy when he lost control and hit the truck, they said, Three persons on the spot and another died at the hospital, DSP Shivam Joshi said. Karnataka Road Accident: Father, Son Among 3 Killed After Car Rams Into Retaining Wall on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway in Ramanagara.

Geeta Soni (63), her two sons Anil Soni (48), Brijesh Soni (45) and her son-in-law Suresh Soni (45), all residents of Sitabadi in Karoli in Rajasthan were killed in teh accident that happened around 5 am. The injured were rushed to Kota's MBS hospital, where they are under treatment, he added. The four bodies were placed in mortuary for postmortem, he further said.