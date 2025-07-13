Ramanagara, July 13: Three persons, including a father and son, were killed on the spot and another was in critical condition following a car crash on Sunday in Ramanagara district of Karnataka. The incident occurred when the car rammed into a retaining wall on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway near Jayapura Gate in Ramanagara taluk in the morning. The deceased have been identified as 56-year-old Tammanna Gowda, a resident of Chikkanaayakanahalli; his 28-year-old son, Mutturaj; and 27-year-old Sachin, a resident of Hassan. Sanju, who was seriously injured in the accident, has been admitted to a hospital.

All of them were returning to Bengaluru after attending a function at Maduvinakodi village. Ramanagara traffic police rushed to the spot and have taken up the investigation. The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the incident. According to preliminary investigations, the Swift car met with an accident after the driver dozed off and rammed into the retaining wall on the highway. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, according to police. More details are yet to emerge. Una Road Accident: Narrow Escape for 15 Students As Bus Falls Into Ditch in Himachal Pradesh.

On July 1, four people were killed on the spot and others injured in a road accident reported from the Chikkaballapura district. The incident occurred on the state highway near Makali, close to Doddaballapur town. The deceased were identified as Kalappa, Purushottama, Narayanappa, and Eshwarappa -- all residents of Karenahalli in Doddaballapur. Paliganj Road Accident: 3 Dead, 2 Injured As Car Plunges Into Canal in Bihar.

The accident took place within the jurisdiction of the Doddaballapur Rural police station. The accident happened when the car was attempting to overtake a truck; the driver encountered an RTC bus approaching from the opposite direction. In an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with the bus and the truck, the driver lost control of the car. On June 30, in a tragic road accident on National Highway 75 near the Kunigal bypass in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, four members of the same family lost their lives after the car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding canter truck.

