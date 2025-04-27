New Delhi, April 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a heartfelt tribute to eminent Indian scientist Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, who served as the head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from 1994 to 2003. PM Modi said that Dr Kasturirangan's contributions to science, education, and the advancement of India's space programme will always be remembered.

Addressing the 121st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Modi said, "Two days ago, we lost the country's greatest scientist, Dr. K. Kasturirangan. Whenever I met Dr. Kasturirangan, we used to discuss a lot about the talent of India's youth, modern education, space-science, etc."

"His contributions to science, education, and taking India's space programme to new heights will always be remembered. Under his leadership, ISRO got a new identity. The space programme that progressed under his guidance brought global recognition to India's efforts. Many of the satellites that India uses today were launched under Dr. Kasturirangan's supervision," the Prime Minister added.

Highlighting another key aspect of Dr. Kasturirangan's inspiring personality, PM Modi said, "There was another remarkable aspect of his personality which the younger generation can truly learn from. He always gave importance to innovation. The vision of always learning something new, knowing and doing something new is truly inspiring."

PM Modi also noted Dr. Kasturirangan's pivotal role in shaping India's education system. "He contributed significantly in shaping the new National Education Policy and came up with the idea of a 'forward-looking' education system for the modern 21st century," he said.

The Prime Minister said that Dr. Kasturirangan's selfless service to the nation and his contributions to nation-building will always be remembered. "I offer my humble tributes to Dr. K. Kasturirangan," PM Modi said. Earlier, taking to X on Friday, Prime Minister Modi had expressed his grief over the scientist's demise. "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. K. Kasturirangan, a towering figure in India's scientific and educational journey. His visionary leadership and selfless contribution to the nation will always be remembered," he had posted.

Reflecting on Dr. Kasturirangan's achievements at ISRO, PM Modi posted, "He served ISRO with great diligence, steering India's space programme to new heights, for which we also received global recognition. His leadership also witnessed ambitious satellite launches and focused on innovation."

PM Modi further acknowledged Dr. Kasturirangan's immense contributions to the education sector, stating that India will always remain grateful for his efforts during the drafting of the National Education Policy (NEP) and for ensuring that "learning in India became more holistic and forward-looking." "He was also an outstanding mentor to many young scientists and researchers. My thoughts are with his family, students, scientists and countless admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister added.

