Pithoragarh, Jul 21: A 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in a village in this district, a forest official said on Wednesday.

The boy was returning to home along with his sister from a shop in Latrari village on Tuesday evening when he was attacked by the leopard from behind, Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vinay Bhargav said. Leopard Attack in Srinagar: 5-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Leopard Minutes Before Her Brother’s Birthday Celebration.

As his sister cried for help, the leopard fled, leaving the boy behind after dragging him for a few metres, he said. The boy was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.