New Delhi, December 22: As the leopard population in India increased to a whooping 12,852 in four years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of all the people who are working towards animal conservation. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Great news! After lions and tigers, the leopard population increases. Congratulations to all those who are working towards animal conservation. We have to keep up these efforts and ensure our animals live in safe habitats".

In India, there are a total of 12,852 leopards now as compared to the previous estimate of 7,910 conducted 2014. This is an increase more than 60 percent in the leopard population. States including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra recorded the highest leopard estimates at 3,421, 1,783 and 1,690 respectively. 'Wild' Sight! Leopards Mating on Tree Branch in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh Captured on Camera, Rare Video Footage Goes Viral.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

Great news! After lions 🦁 and tigers 🐅, the leopard 🐆 population increases. Congratulations to all those who are working towards animal conservation. We have to keep up these efforts and ensure our animals live in safe habitats. https://t.co/gN0g8SBsF8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2020

On Monday, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar released the Status of Leopards report and said the increase in Tiger, Lion and Leopards numbers over the last few years is a testimony to the conservation efforts and of the fledgling wildlife and biodiversity of the country.

Here's the tweet by Prakash Javadekar:

Congratulations to the States of MP(3,421), Karnataka(1783) and Maharashtra(1690) who have recorded the highest leopard estimates. Increase in Tiger, Lion & Leopards population over the last few years is a testimony to fledgling wildlife & biodiversity. pic.twitter.com/LsJcUPOEsr — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 21, 2020

According to government data, India's world record tiger survey also estimated the population of leopards and the tiger range was found home to 12,852 (12,172-13,535) leopards. They occur in prey rich protected areas as well as multi-use forests. A total of 5,240 adult individual leopards were identified in a total of 51,337 leopard photographs using pattern recognition software. Statistical analysis estimates the leopard population at - 12,800 leopards within the tiger's range.

