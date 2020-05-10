Liquor Sale: Andhra Pradesh Decides to Reduce Number of Alcohol Shops After Hiking Booze Prices

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo Credits: PTI)

Amaravati, May 10: The Andhra Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has decided to reduce the number of shops selling liquor by 15 percent, a report said. The decision comes after a massive hike announced by the state government in prices of liquor soon after the Centre allowed the sale of alcohol in non-containment areas during the lockdown. Both the moves are aimed at discouraging alcohol consumption in the state. Andhra Pradesh Inching Towards Liquor Prohibition, 40% Bars to Be Shut Down by Jagan Mohan Reddy Government.

An order to reduce the number of shops selling liquor by 15 percent was issued on Saturday. Since coming to power last May, Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a slew of measures towards total alcohol prohibition in Andhra Pradesh. He had promised total prohibition in phases in his election manifesto. The number of liquor shops in the state has now been reduced to 33 per cent, i.e., 2,934 from 4,380. The government has also reduced bars by 40 percent.

The state government had last year taken control of the retail liquor business by cancelling the licenses of private dealers. The number of shops was then reduced by 20 per cent - from 4,380 to 3,500. State-owned Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd has been running the shops since October last year. Liquor Prices Hiked in Andhra Pradesh, State Govt Raises Rates by 50 Percent 'to Discourage Alcohol Consumption' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

After a gap of 43 days, the state had re-opened liquor shops on May 4 with a 25 percent price hike. The shops were opened in all areas except in containment zones. As it came under flak from the opposition and the women's groups for allowing liquor sale, Jagan Mohan Reddy government further hiked the prices by 50 percent. It said the move was aimed at discouraging liquor consumption.