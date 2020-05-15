Liquor Sale in Tamil Nadu to Begin From Tomorrow, TASMAC Outlets to Issue Tokens, Wearing Mask Mandatory For Tipplers

Liquor | Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Chennai, May 15: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued an order regarding re-opening of state-run TASMAC outlets from tomorrow amid coronavirus lockdown. Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops will re-open from tomorrow, i.e May 15. The state-run liquor shops will remain open from 10 am till 5 pm. As per the Tamil Nadu government's order, the token system needs to be followed for sales at TASMAC (liquor) shops and only 500 tokens will be issued per day. Rajinikanth Slams AIADMK For Opening TASMAC Liquor Shops in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu has also made it mandatory for people who come to buy liquor to wear a mask and follow social distancing norms. The state government has not allowed the re-opening of TASMAC outlets in Chennai, Thiruvallur, malls and containment zones. TASMAC is one of the highest revenue-generating bodies in Tamil Nadu, and it enjoys a monopoly over liquor sales. It also a major revenue for the state exchequer.

Tamil Nadu Government's Order:

Tamil Nadu Govt has ordered that for sales at TASMAC (liquor) shops, the token system needs to be followed; only 500 tokens will be issued per day. All those who come to buy liquor must wear face-mask and follow social distancing norms. https://t.co/YT2uBeUnI0 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court stayed the Madras High Court for the closure of state-owned liquor shops. A bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao, S.K. Kaul and B.R. Gavai, after considering the appeal of the TASMAC, stayed the High Court order passed on May 8. Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the TASMAC, said how can the state make online sales, as it does not have the necessary means. "How can we trust somebody to carry liquor? There will be riots, someone can adulterate liquor. Tamil Nadu is a large state unlike Delhi," he contended before the court.

The Tamil Nadu government allowed the sale of liquor in the state from May 7 after all the alcohol shops were closed on Match 25. On the first day of the resumption of alcohol in the state, the AIADMK government made Rs 170 crore from liquor sales. However, on May 8, the Madras High Court ordered the closure of all TASMAC shops. The Madras HC court only permitted the sale of liquor online. The development comes after long-queues were seen outside liquor or alcohol stores in the state. People were seen defying the social distancing norms amid the novel coronavirus crisis.