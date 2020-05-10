Rajinikanth (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai, May 10: Nearly a week after Tamil Nadu government decided to open liquor shops, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Sunday warned the ruling AIADMK government not to dream of coming back to power if it opens liquor outlets. In a tweet, Rajinikanth said if the liquor shops are opened at this juncture the government should forget the dream of coming back to power. He urged the government to look at other good ways to fill up its coffers. Liquor Sale During Lockdown: Tamil Nadu Govt Moves Supreme Court Against Madras HC's Verdict to Close TASMAC Outlets.

The state government on May 4 announced its decision to open the liquor outlets from May 7. The Madras High Court also initially permitted opening the liquor outlets subject to conditions. However, when the outlets were opened, the conditions laid down by the state government and by the High Court were openly flouted. Lockdown Relaxations For Non-Containment Zones in Tamil Nadu From May 11, Tea Stalls, Shops, Private Office to Re-Open.

Rajinikanth Slams AIADMK For Opening TASMAC Liquor Shops in Tamil Nadu:

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan-floated party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and an advocate approached the High Court citing the breach of conditions. The court on May 8 ordered closure of outlets while permitting online sales and home delivery of liquor bottles. Meanwhile, the state government has approached the apex court against the Madras High Court's order.