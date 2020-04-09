List of States, UTs, Cities in India Where Wearing Face Mask is Mandatory Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

People buying face mask amid coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 9: A number of states in India have mandated wearing face masks in public in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. The latest to join the list is Rajasthan where the government has mandated wearing of face masks in urban areas of the state. Besides states, cities like Mumbai, Thane and Pune have also mandated wearing face masks for all citizens. Below is a list of states, union territories and cities where face mask is compulsory. Coronavirus Live Tracker Map.

List of States, UTs, Cities in India Where Wearing Face Mask is Mandatory:

Odisha: The Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Monday directed the people to wear any available form of masks while stepping out of their houses to fight the coronavirus.

Delhi: The AAP government, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday announced that face masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their homes.

Maharashtra: In Maharashtra, face mask is compulsory for all citizens in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region who want to move around in any public places for whatever reasons.

Rajasthan: Face mask is mandatory if a citizen steps out in urban areas.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has made wearing face mask mandatory for all citizens and said that not using them can invite legal action.

Jammu and Kashmir: In the Union Territory, the mandatory masks rule is limited to all officers, staff and visitors to the Civil Secretariat.

Ladakh: Wearing face mask is compulsory for all, including armed forces, in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration has made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places.

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the wearing of masks compulsory in Madhya Pradesh.

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has jumped to 5865 after an increase of 591 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. The death toll due to coronavirus has climbed to 169 with 20 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data furnished by the ministry till 5 pm on Thursday.